Buhari’s Son, Yusuf, Wife, Host Dignitaries to Post-wedding Luncheon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Yusuf Buhari and his wife, Zahra, yesterday hosted dignitaries that included President Muhammadu Buhari; his wife, Aisha Buhari, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to a post-wedding luncheon in Abuja.

The colourful event, held at the Old Banquet Hall of the State House, was the concluding part of the marriage ceremony between the son of the president and his wife which commenced on Friday.

Yusuf had taken Zahra, daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero, as wife at an elaborate ceremony in Bichi, Kano State, Friday, playing host to a huge crowd of dignitaries, including President Buhari, the Vice President, governors, other politicians and business moguls from within and outside the country.

On Sunday, the couple held a luncheon for yet another crowd of dignitaries, including some of those who attended the initial wedding ceremony in Bichi.

Although there was no official statement as at the time of filing this report, pictures from the State House Media Department revealed that the grand occasion had many dignitaries, including wives of foreign heads of state in attendance.

The guests at the luncheon included wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and father of the bride, Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Governors in attendance included those of Imo, Hope Uzodinma; Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; Kogi, Yahaya Bello; Plateau, Simon Lalong; and Ebonyi, Dave Umahi.

The Group Managing-Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, was also not left out

Other invitees included former First Ladies: Dame Patience Jonathan; Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua; Hajiya Maryam Abacha; First Lady of Niger Republic, Hadiza Ben Mabrouk; First Lady of Guinea Bissau, Dinisia Reis Embalo; wives of state governors, among other VIPs.

