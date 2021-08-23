Buhari Mourns Lady Adanma, Wife of Former Premier of Eastern Region

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with family of the late Dr Michael Okpara, Premier of Eastern Nigeria during the First Republic, on the demise of Lady Adanma Okpara.

The President, in a release issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the government and people of Abia State and all Nigerians in mourning the passing of an enterprising and disciplined mother, who was a worthy example of humility and hardwork to her children and the many women she mentored in her community.

As a recipient of several awards and honours from faith-based and humanitarian organisations, President Buhari affirmed that the late wife of the very formidable figure in the First Republic and the Eastern Nigeria, led by example even after leaving public office.

The President said his prayers and thoughts are with the family members, friends and members of the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) in the Methodist Church Nigeria, who will greatly miss her warmth, grace and depth of wisdom.

President Buhari prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

