Buhari Lauds Outstanding Performance of Nigeria’s Under 20 Athletes in Kenya

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian athletes for their outstanding performance at the just concluded World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The president, in a release issued Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, commended the team and their handlers for showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best talents in the world of sport who by dint of hard work and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.

President Buhari believed that with four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table, Nigeria’s sports ambassadors in Nairobi and the entire contingent have every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements in the nearest future.

He thanked the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from personal bests and national records all the way to championship record.

The president joined all Nigerians in celebrating the patriots for reinforcing the can-do and resilient spirit of the Nigerian at the Championships.

