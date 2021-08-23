Automotive Industry Critical to Economic Development, Says NADDC Boss

James Emejo in Abuja

The Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, has said that the automotive industry remained central to the country’s economic prosperity.

Also, he said that the role of youths in the development of the nation’s automotive industry could not be underestimated.

Aliyu spoke in Abuja during the opening of the Midas NFX software capacity building programme, organised by the NADDC in collaboration with Midas IT company of South Korea.

Represented at the occasion by NADDC Director, Research, Design and Development, Mr. Fidelis Achiv, he said emphasised his desire to ensuring that Nigerian youths assed value the national economy by gaining relevant entrepreneurial skills in the automotive industry.

He said the training was for

20 participants in the North East a well as three from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

with engineering backgrounds after similar exercises in the Northwest, and Southeast.

The NADDC boss said the capacity building programme was initiated to ensure that the Nigerian youths are empowered to contribute not just to the automotive industry in Nigeria but also the development of the global automotive industry.

He said the initiative will also help to make them self sustaining and employers of labour.

He said the software capacity building programme was aimed towards training talented Nigerian youths in the use of software to design automotive and other allied components.

Aliyi said earlier beneficiaries of the software training have been able to open shops and are already employers of labour.

He said, “They are designing components for the automotive industry and the global automotive industry and have also solved the problem of youth unemployment. They have employed themselves and employed other people.

“It is our hope that you also take this programme very seriously and at the end of the programme, you need to also establish your own venture where you can design.”

He said, “So much money has gone into making this programme… and equip you and give you all the necessary gadgets to be able to design these components.

“The software will teach you how to design, how to simulate and how to test all your products including final element analysis.”

Also, member of the council’s board of directors, Dr. Nankin Bagodu, said the country needed more engineers to offer proper solution to the challenges in the sector.

He pointed out that NADDC was moving forward with the global dynamism and stressed the need for youths to seize the opportunity to leapfrog the country into prosperity.

