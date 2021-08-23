ASCSN Issues Expulsion Threat to Defiant Members

Ugo Aliogo

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has threatened to expel any member or staff of the Union found to be relating either directly or indirectly with the expelled former president, Bola-Audu or any other group sympathetic to his cause of plotting to destabilise the Union.

Speaking during a media briefing yesterday in Lagos, the President of the Union, Comrade Tommy Okon, said the union former president was removed barely a year in office which pushed the union into the current crisis.

He also stated that the Union is passing through some challenging times, adding that July, 29, 2020, certain decisions were taken in good faith and brought new national leaders into office.

He further explained that instead of receiving appreciation from those who benefitted from the decisions, few ones have decided to gang up to wage war of attrition against the Union.

According to Okon, “This is quite unfortunate. I report with sadness that the Constitution of the Union which is the basis of contract between the Union and its members is now under serious attack and its being treated as a mere document that has no force of law behind it. We now have a scenario where the provisions of the Constitution are being trampled upon with impurity. Organs of the Union including the CWC and NEC are being looked at as mere structures that are put in place for the fun of it.”

He lamented that decisions of these organs are no longer respected and some people are now behaving as if they are laws unto themselves, saying to survive as a union, there is need to change very quickly the trajectory and make discipline our watchword.

