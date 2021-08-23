Aguiyi-Ironsi’s Widow, Victoria, Dies at 97

Lady Victoria Nwanyiocha Aguiyi-Ironsi, widow of first military ruler of Nigeria, Late Major General Jojnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead. She was aged 97.

Family sources dislosed that the former Nigerian first lady, whose husband was killed in the second military coup on July 29, 1966, died on Monday morning.

General Aguiyi-Ironsi, her husband, ruled Nigeria from January 1966 to July 29, 1966 when he was killed in a military coup during his state visit to Ibadan, capital of the Western Region.

The late former first lady was born on November 21, 1923. She got married to Gen.Aguiyi-Ironsi as a student of Holy Rosary Convent School, Okigwe, in 1953.

Details later…

