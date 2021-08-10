Spurs Confirm Kane for Premiership Opener against Man City

Tottenham Head Coach, Nuno Espírito Santo, has said that striker Harry Kane will be available to face Manchester City in Sunday’s Premier League season opener.

Kane returned to Hotspur Way on Saturday amid speculation over his future at Tottenham and is quarantining at the club’s training ground hotel, The Lodge, until Thursday.

Nuno was due to hold “socially distanced” talks on Monday with Kane, who has denied that he refused to turn up to training last week, insisting his Saturday return was “planned”.

City boss, Pep Guardiola, has confirmed his interest in Kane, heightening the tension around the Premier League champions’ opening weekend visit to Spurs.

Asked about Kane’s availability for the match, Nuno told Sky Sports News: “All the players in the squad that work on a daily basis will be options for us.”

The Citizen are highly optimistic of landing wantaway Kane in a £150million deal before the summer transfer window closes, according to reports.

City have been eyeing a move for Kane all summer after he expressed his desire to leave Spurs in his bid to win the biggest silverware in European football, and the Premier League champions are continuing their pursuit despite their £100million arrival of Jack Grealish last week.

Despite Lionel Messi now being on the market following his bombshell Barcelona exit, City are refusing to enter the race for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner with Kane their top priority still.

And according to UK’s Standard, City remain convinced they can wrap up a mega-money move for the England captain even if they can’t strike a deal before the season starts.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

