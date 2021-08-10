Niger Holds Emergency Security Meeting over Kidnapped Commissioner

By Laleye Dipo

An emergency security council meeting was held yesterday in Minna, Niger State, following the kidnap of the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Mohammed Sani Idris.

Idris was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his house in Babantunga in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state at about 11p.m. on Sunday.

The security meeting would be presided over by the Niger State Govenor, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello, with the Niger State Deputy Governor, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in attendance.

All heads of Security organisations in the state are also attending the meeting.

A government house source told THISDAY that the meeting was summoned purposely to deliberate on the steps to be taken to rescue the abducted commissioner.

“It is not expected that a statement will be issued at the end of the meeting,” the government house source said.

In the meantime the Babantunga community, the country home of the abductee, is reported to be in mourning mood following the incident as community members were reported to be coming into the commissioner’s residence to commiserate with his wife.

THISDAY learnt that some officials of the Ministry of Information have also gone to Babantunga to sympathise with the family of the kidnapped commissioner.

Asked what has happened so far, a top official told THISDAY that “the bandits are yet to contact the family. We are still waiting.”

The official said that the gunmen came in their numbers and started shooting into the air, adding that they forced their way into the residence and forcefully took away the commissioner.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

