NESREA Seals 12 Companies in Kano for Violating Environmental Law

Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Director General of National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, (NESREA), Professor Aliyu Jauro, has sealed 12 companies in Kano State for violating environmental laws.

Jauro told reporters yesterday shortly after the enforcement tour conducted by officials of the agency in Kano.

The director general, who was represented by an Assistant Director in the Agency, Mr. Musa Shehu Usman, said that the NESREA was saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards and regulations; hence it would not relent in achieving set objectives.

“It is worrisome to note that despite repeated sensitisations, some of the facilities and industries have refused to comply with the provision of Environmental Guidelines and Regulations (EGRs).”

He maintained that the Agency had embarked on a nationwide enforcement exercise to bring an end to the gross negligence and non-adherence to standards by some industries and facilities whose activities posed a threat to the environment.

The Director General noted that investigation was ongoing and soon the violators would be charged to court.

He also enjoined Nigerians to serve as Environmental watchdogs by reporting companies that carried out Activities detrimental to the environment.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

