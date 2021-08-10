jaw, Edo Warring Communities Urged to Embrace Peace

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has called on the warring Ikoro, Ijaw community and its neighboring Obazuwa Bini community, both in Edo State, to sheath their sword and embrace brotherly love.

There has been a fratricidal crises between the lkoro, an ljaw community and the Obazuwa, a Bini community, both in Edo State.

The INC, in a statement signed by its President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, appeal to the Governor of Edo State, Mr.Godwin Obaseki, who doubles as the Chief Security Officer of the state to act within the ambits of his powers to restore peace and normalcy to the warring communities.

The INC said that they were confident that the governor should extend his fatherly tentacles and treat all the parties involved equally as citizens of Edo State without ethnic biases.

“The lNC frowns at this avoidable conflict which has reportedly involved the engagement of lethal weapons resulting in the destruction of lives and property.

“This is not acceptable to us as indigenous peoples of ljaw and Bini. The Niger Delta ethnic nationalities are minorities who have over time suffered the same fate of oppression, neglect, deprivation, exploitation and marginalisation generally in the wider Nigeria clime.

“Rather than coalesce efforts, strategies, tactics and energy to combat our common enemies, it is regrettable that two neighbouring communities who share similar existential challenges could engage themselves in acts of self-destruction especially at this auspicious moment of our nationhood that has made inter-ethnic unity, cooperation and solidarity more imperative.

“Both the ljaws and Binis and by extension all other Niger Delta groups should continue to eschew bitterness and explore non-violent mechanisms and options to resolve grievances. There is and cannot be a better alternative to constructive dialogue and engagement in conflict resolution and management,” the statement added.

Okaba, said the INC is very willing and well equipped to partner with the government and the good people of Edo State and particularly the leadership of the Bini Socio-cultural organisation in their genuine search for lasting peace to these intractable crises springing up sporadically between the ljaws and the Binis in Edo State.”

He added that “it may suffice to note that the ljaws are aborigines in the delta coastline who were never conquered and therefore must be so treated with the dignity and respect they deserve in their ancestral homes, despite being minorities as occasioned and orchestrated by state antics of balkanisation.

“While we continue to leverage on the strategic initiatives initiated by the INC and the leadership of the Conference of President Generals of Niger-Delta Ethnic Nationalities to build stronger unity among our people, we wish to thank the security agencies for their intervention and call on both sided to remain calm.

“Let brotherly love reign and the spirit of unity prevail and guide our co-existence and relationships as we match on this common route to self-determination and fulfillment.”

