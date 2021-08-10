Gunmen Kidnap Farmer in Ekiti, Demand N5m Ransom

By Victor Ogunje

Barely 24 hours after a man was killed in Ekiti State with wife and daughter abducted by gunmen, some suspected kidnappers had again abducted a farmer in Ikole Ekiti, Ikole Local Government area of the state.

A family source confirmed to journalists yesterday that the man was kidnapped last Sunday evening.

The alleged abduction of the farmer was coming few days after some guests were attacked by gunmen at Ayetoro Ekiti while returning from a burial ceremony, where one person was killed and two persons abducted.

The recent kidnapping, according to the source, happened inside a farm located at Okejebu, Ikole Ekiti.

According to the family members, “The victim had gone to farm on Sunday, and by 6p.m., when waited and expected that he ought to have returned but we didn’t see him, we started calling his phone, but there was no response until around 8p.m. when a call came in to demand the sum of N5 million as ransom.”

The family pleaded with security agents and relevant authorities to assist in rescuing the victim.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abutu, however, confirmed the kidnapping, saying the victim was abducted in his farm.

Abutu said: “We got the information that the old man went to his farm on Sunday and never returned.

“We have been given information about his movement and our operatives are investigating the matter.

“We appeal to our people to be security conscious at all times.”

