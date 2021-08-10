Gerrard Banks on Balogun, Aribo against Malmo Tonight

Femi Solaja with agency report

As Scottish champions, Rangers, get set for the third round UEFA Champions League qualifying match against Malmo FC this evening, manager Steven Gerrard, is delighted to have Super Eagles’ centre back, Leon Balogun in action.

Gerrard is optimistic of his Rangers victory to guarantee their qualification into the final phase of the series.

He said his side can “flip the mood” of the previous seven days with a Champions League win over Malmo tonight.

Rangers had a wonderful season primed undefeated 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season and successful Europa League campaign in which they won their group and reached the round of 16. Rangers have also opened up their 2021/22 title defence with a 3-0 win over Livingston.

But last week Tuesday saw their 40-match unbeaten run shattered after a 2-1 defeat at Malmo and four days later another loss in the domestic league. However, the return of the Nigerian defender, Balogun, who has served mandatory match-ban is available with two other star players is what the former England captain, Gerrard is banking on for his team to reach the final stage of the competition.

“We need to give the players a chance before we judge them,” Gerrard said. “Time will tell. We are two games in, in terms of the league, and one game in terms of Europe. It’s still very early days.

“We won’t use any excuses. The last two performances haven’t been to our level that we’ve set, certainly over the last 12 months. But that’s on me, and us as a group, and we will deal with the criticism and negativity coming our way. That’s what you have to do.

“I’m happy that Balogun is back after the suspension and same with few other players within the fold. This has given me and the rest of the bench that we have a lot to gain from this moment.

“But what I would say is: we only need one performance to light the fire again.

“In terms of the league, it was our first defeat in 40, and our Ibrox performances in European games have been pretty strong so I expect a good performance tomorrow and we can flip the mood of the previous seven days with a real strong performance and the result that we want.

“We can change it pretty quickly and that’s the opportunity we have tomorrow.”

The return of midfielders Joe Aribo and Ianis Hagi as well as their striker, Alfredo Morelos will help the team to push their opponent back before home fans tonight.

