Five Killed as Tanker Crushes Taxi in Ibadan

By Kemi Olaitan

Tragedy struck in Celica area of Egbeda Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday when a fuel-laden tanker rammed into a commercial car, killing five passengers onboard.

Eyewitnesses said the truck, which was suspected to have suffered a brake failure, was being maneuvered by the driver which resulted in the crash.

Two of the victims are said to be siblings preparing for their National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

An eyewitness explained that the fully loaded tanker skidded off the road with the taxi before plunging into a nearby ditch, stating that the taxi was about to enter the road when the truck crashed into it.

He also added that there were six passengers in the taxi as of the time of the accident, but that four of them died immediately the accident occurred.

Officers of the state firefighters and the Federal Road Safety Commisson (FRSC) were said to have stormed the accident scene on rescue efforts by putting out the fire and douse fear of possible explosion.

The witness said the road safety officials also helped ease vehicular traffic in the ever busy Ibadan-Ife expressway.

The state Sector Commander of FRSC, Mrs. Uche Chukwurah, while speaking on the incident, said five people died, stating that the victims include three males and two females, attributing the incident to brake failure on the part of the fuel-laden tanker.

She added that the corpse of the victims have been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital morgue.

According to her, “The crash was as a result of brake failure and loss of control. Five persons were killed-three males and two female adults. The corpses have been taken to Adeoyo Hospital morgue.”

On his own, the Director, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Moshood Adewuyi, said all the five occupants of the taxi died after the fuel-laden tanker hit it into the nearby ditch.

Meanwhile, residents of the community have called on the federal government to complete the ongoing road rehabilitation work on the Ibadan-Ife expressway which has lasted for over a year.

