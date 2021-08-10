Eco-Friendly Fuels will Check Air Pollution, Says Experts

Experts have raised concerns over rising level of air pollution in Nigeria as a new survey by some university researchers has established a link between poor academics in childhood and air pollution exposure.

Indeed, the latest research result of the Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health published in the journal of Science Daily says children exposed to elevated levels of air pollution are more likely to have poor inhibitory control during late childhood and poor academic skills in early adolescence, including spelling, reading comprehension and math skills.

The researchers note that road transport is a major contributor to greenhouse gases and air pollution in developing countries, just as flaring of gas, emanating from oil production, is rife with its huge economic losses and incalculable health hazards.

The carbon dioxide, methane and soot released as a result of gas flaring are said to cause health issues such as cancer and lung damage, deformities in children, asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, neurological and reproductive problems as well as environmental challenges which stall agricultural productivity and aquatic and wildlife lives.

Experts, including John Walke, Director of the Clean Air Project, say air pollution not only contributes to climate change but is also exacerbated by it.

“Most air pollution comes from energy use and production…Burning fossil fuels releases gases and chemicals into the air,” says Walke.

This report is raising panic in Nigeria, which is said to have some of the worst air pollution in the world, with clouds of choking soot hanging over gridlocked cities, leading to a rise in serious health conditions and damaged vehicles.

Global Alliance on Heath and Pollution in a report ranks Nigeria third in the world for pollution-related deaths and sixth in premature deaths caused by air pollution.

An international resource watchdog group, Stakeholder Democracy Network, in a report, estimates that 114,000 people die prematurely from air pollution each year in Nigeria.

Many people in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, are said to be breathing polluted air leading to avoidable deaths. Indeed, a recent World Bank report estimated that air pollution caused over 11,200 premature deaths in Lagos, with children accounting for about 60 per cent.

The health cost of air pollution was put at $2.1 billion, which was about 1.3 per cent of Lagos State’s gross domestic product GDP.

This is not surprising considering about 13 million of mostly old cars imported from Europe and Japan on the nation’s roads, and hundreds of thousands of inefficient generators used by households and businesses for electricity emitting thick smokes.

Researchers have found fuel imported from Europe and pumped into filling stations in Nigeria as extremely toxic. They found that such fuel extremely exceeded the EU pollution limits.

“Our research suggests that Nigeria is having dirty fuel dumped on it that cannot be sold to other countries with higher and better implemented standards. The situation is so bad that the average diesels sampled are of even lower quality that that produced by artisanal refining camps in the creeks of the Niger delta,” said Florence Kayemba, SDN programme manager.

The WHO in 2016 adjudged Onitsha as the world’s most polluted city, recording a concentration of PM10s – soot particles – at 594 micrograms per cubic metre; compared with the WHO safe limit of 66.

For instance, the air quality in Port Harcourt, Aba, Onitsha and Kaduna has reached crisis levels of pollution in recent years, with rising cases of asthma, lung, heart and respiratory diseases.

The SDN report says the levels of particulate matter in Port Harcourt and Lagos are 20 per cent worse than Delhi in India, the most polluted capital city in the world, where emergency levels of photochemical smogs are common.

The introduction of ECO Bus transport system, powered by flare gas recovered compressed natural gas (CNG), to Nigeria is therefore considered a big relief and blessing as it will not only solve the problem of gas flaring but provide a better economic alternative to the meagre flaring fines as well as address the air pollution headache.

This must have also informed the decision of the FG to encourage the conversion of petrol engine vehicles to gas engine automobiles.

It recently unveiled plans to deliver one million vehicles converted from petrol to gas-powered by the end of the year.

The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, says the Federal Government is excited about the gas-powered vehicles and will do everything possible to ensure the success of the project.

“We encourage other players to look at the auto gas project as the government is determined to make it work with plan to deliver one million vehicles converted from petrol to gas-powered by the end of the year.”

The ECO Bus project, which has already received international recognitions, is said to be aimed at developing world’s cleanest mass transportation systems, tailored towards the respective environment of each city with a focus on flare gas based CNG operation.

Nigeria stands to gain tremendously if it fully embraces the Eco-friendly fuel as the impact on the economy, environment and health of its citizens cannot be over-emphasised.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

