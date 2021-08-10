Dare Orders Probe of AIU’s Suspension of 10 Nigerian Athletes in Tokyo

*Describes Team Nigeria’s outing at the Games best in the last 13 years

Following the suspension of 10 Nigerian athletes from the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of World Athletics, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has ordered probe into the unfortunate incident.

Team Nigeria returned from Tokyo 2020 on Saturday with a silver and bronze medals.

While reviewing Nigeria’s performance at the Games Team USA emerged winners with 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals, the minister insisted yesterday that a full investigation of what led to the embarrassment will prevent a repeat in the future.

“I have ordered a full investigation that will not only uncover what happened, but will also, recommend a process where such lapses can never occur in the future and initiate leveraging compliance monitoring technology to guardrail this,” observed Chief Dare.

He admitted making attempts to stop AIU from implementing the suspension of the 10 athletes when the matter was brought to his notice.

“When notice of this ruling got to me, I immediately mobilized my team and the AFN leadership to see how the situation could be salvaged. We mounted a vigorous appeal process with Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU and had the team members complete the tests.

“However, timing became the critical issue . Despite our energetic appeal, the deciding committee made its announcement which gave no latitude to our team members for what was only an inadvertent lapse,” he stressed.

The minister also revealed swift moves made by the sports ministry to ensure Nigeria exited the Category A of countries with high risks of doping infractions.

“I have personally apologized to the affected athletes. Here and now, I personally apologize to all Nigerians for this ineligibility episode. The AFN has also taken responsibility and apologized to the athletes and to Nigerians.

Already, a new Medical and Anti-Doping Commission has been set up to establish a fool proof system of testing and ensure Nigeria exits the A Categorization by WADA.

Dare also described the banning of Nigeria’s top sprinter, Blessing Okagbare for use of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) as unfortunate.

“Blessing Okagbare remains one of our best athletes who has served Nigeria well. We emphatize with her. Nigeria will monitor closely developments around her temporary suspension and appeal.”

Against a backdrop of criticism that Nigeria only returned from Tokyo with the silver and bronze medals won by Blessing Oborududu (wrestling)and Ese Brume (long jump), Dare said the performance was better than the country’s past outing in the last 13 years.

“Their performances were inspiring for they affirmed we can and should compete at the highest levels across the full range of sports events. Yes, we had wished and worked for more medals. But we must also put things in perspective. The medal outcome at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as Nigeria’s best result in the last 13 years.”

On the controversial pull out of German sportswear company PUMA from the deal it entered with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the minister said he has demanded a proper investigation into this matter.

“Such an inquiry will unearth the truth about how some people tried to sabotage Nigeria’s participation and undermine the country and our Olympic athletes.”

He also dismissed the video of shot putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi washing his jersey as an attempt to blackmail the country.

“The quantity of competition wears given to each athlete is the decision of the particular federation. No complaints came to my notice until the Tik Tok Video posted by one of the athletes went viral. We Immediately stepped in to manage the situation,” concludes the minister.

