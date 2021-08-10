Customs Patrol Vehicle Crushes Seven, Injures 20 in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

A Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) patrol vehicle yesterday crushed seven persons to death, including a 13-year-old girl and injured 20 others in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Residents of the border town said the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. along Jibia-Kauran Namuda Highway while the customs officers inside the partrol vehicle were pursuing an alleged J5 Peugeot smugglers’ vehicle suspected to be conveying contraband.

THISDAY gathered that the victims, mostly farmers, were standing by the roadside when the patrol vehicle suddenly veered off the highway and hit them. The scenario, according to residents of the town, generated tension amongst survivors.

An eyewitness, Mr. Usman Kabir, said: “The patrol vehicle and the smugglers vehicle were on top speed and they were just approaching Jibia town when the driver of the patrol vehicle veered off the highway and run over the people.

“Six people died on the spot while one died while being rushed to the General Amadi Orthopedic Hospital, Katsina, the remaining 19 who sustained injuries are presently on admission at the same hospital.”

He explained that the smugglers vehicle escaped while angry mob at the scene of the incident set ablaze the patrol vehicle of the customs officers before the arrival of security personnel who curtailed the chaos.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Katsina Area Command of the NCS, Mr. Danbaba Isah, comfirmed the incident but said investigation is already ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened it involved customs officers from the border drill patrol but we will provide you with details because we are compiling report.

