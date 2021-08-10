2023: Delta North Monarchs Task Delta Central on Peace, Unity

Sunday Okobi

Traditional Rulers in the Delta North senatorial district in Delta State have called on the people of Delta Central senatorial district to come together in order to build a stronger bond of peace and unity among themselves.

The monarchs posited that unity of purpose of the people was a panacea for the much needed socio-economic and political developments of the area in the current scheme of things.

The traditional rulers, who spoke through the Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Obi of Owa, when the leaders and members of DC-23 visited them, stated that the Urhobo people have contributed to the good and happiness of the people of Delta north extraction in recent times.

According to him, “The message you have brought is very important; we will discuss it, do the necessary consultants, and put it in prayers. The way you have spoken means that you are demanding that the right thing should be done. Our appeal is that you go home and put your house in order, and by so doing, God would have answered your prayers. We will not forget those who have helped us, as leadership comes from God, and we pray that God would answers us.

“When we say: ‘Urhobo Wadoo’, we know that we are talking to a people who are part of us in this divide. So your lobby across the state is an indication that we are already talking about peace and harmony of our great state come 2023, and that is what you are here for.”

He We are very appreciative that you recognised us the traditional rulers from the Delta North extraction and for bringing this important message to us. We are happy to receive you for many reasons because It is not easy to serve humanity.

“Your people have done well; we have not forgotten the role of late General David Ejoor, Chief Jereton Mariere, who lived with us here. I want to say new broom sweeps well but the old broom sweeps better. I just decided to call some of those names for you to know that we have friends that we cannot easily forget.”

While appealing to leaders and members of DC-23 present to support the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to finish well and strong, the monarch advised DC-23 members to go home and put their house in order for easy politicking in 2023.

In his address, the National Chairman of Delta Central 2023, Chief Senator Ighoyota Amori, told the monarchs that the visit was to seek their prayers and blessings.

He explained that DC-23 is a lobby group made up of card-carrying members of the PDP in Delta Central senatorial district with the aim to lobby for the governorship seat to rotate to the zone in 2023.

Amori noted that the DC-23 is not different from G-3 of Delta South senatorial district that was formed to drive the process of election of immediate-past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and Anioma Agenda that was formed in 2014 to propel the process of election of Okowa.

According to him, “Those who want to contest against aspirants of Delta Central senatorial district have their argument for the governorship seat likewise us, but we can’t talk of zoning on ethnic lines because the state is made up of various ethnic groups like Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika, Ndokwa, Oshimili, Aniocha and few others, hence the appeal for us to maintain the zoning arrangement on senatorial districts order.

“We want to establish a sustainable system where when it gets to the turn of your senatorial district, no one from other senatorial districts will contest against the benefitting district. So the argument that Urhobo or other ethnic groups contested during the turn of other senatorial districts will no longer be there.”

He appealed to the traditional rulers for support for DC-23 push for zoning arrangement on senatorial order to enable the PDP rule beyond 2023.

Among the leaders and members of DC-23 who graced the occasion included, Amori, national chairman; Chief Suru Salami, second vice national chairman; Dr. Chris Oharisi, national secretary; Olorogun Taleb Tebite, national financial secretary, among many others.

