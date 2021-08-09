Warri-Itakpe Rail: Businessman Commends FG, Seeks Extension To Abuja

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman of DAS Energy Services Limited, Udu in Delta State, Mr Sunny Onuesoke has hailed the Federal Government for the construction of Warri-Itakpe rail line.

However, he appealed to the government to extend the rail line to Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Onuesoke, also a chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a chat with journalists after making a trip from Warri to Itakpe on his way to Abuja, commended the federal government initiative of completing the rail project that started over 30 years ago.

He noted that the realisation of the railway and the completion of the Itakpe-Warri phase of the project by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will bring succour to low-income earners in the axis hence it will make transport of both humans and goods faster, secured and cheaper.

The PDP Chieftain noted that the rail line network, which connects Delta, Edo to Kogi states, will make goods coming through Warri ports to be easily evacuated as the federal government is highly committed to opening the businesses in the area and decongest the Lagos port which is becoming a source of worry to Nigerians.

The former governorship aspirant in Delta State explained that the Warri-Itakpe rail will boost commercial activities thereby generating revenue for both the Federal and states government, saying that it will equally galvanise the commercial potential of the communities, young people, existing businesses and economic blueprints of various states it passes through.

A major critic of the federal government, Onuesoke maintained that it is imperative for President Muhammdu Buhari to stand by his promise of extending the Warri-Itakpe rail to Abuja before the expiration of his tenure in 2023, stressing that if that is done it will achieve effective and efficient train services that will support the country’s trade and commerce.

Describing railway mode of transportation as a vital backbone to support industrialization and economic development of Nigeria, he stressed, “If the Warri-Itakpe rail is link to Abuja, it would serve as a vital link of South-South geopolitical zones of the country to the Northern zones. It will link people across the cultural divides and expand the frontier of trade and commerce, which will lead to better standards of living for the citizens.”

Onuesoke advised that the primary beneficiaries of the transportation backbone, including, the iron and steel sector, stakeholders in agricultural and mining sectors on this corridor, as well as the host communities should protect and sustain the infrastructure and maximize the benefits that could be derived from it.

