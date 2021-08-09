Security Beefed up at APC Secretariat over Planned Protest

By Adedayo Akinwale

Security has been beefed up at the headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Following a security report that certain persons had been mobilised to stage demonstrations at the party secretariat on Monday, the police team numbering over 30 had strategically positioned themselves within the secretariat along Blantyre street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Though the security men did not prevent people from accessing the party secretariat, they did not allow any vehicle within the secretariat vicinity, including those of the staff, visitors and journalists that arrived there early.

One of these security personnel attached to the secretariat noted that the police were deployed to prevent any form of demonstration at the party secretariat.

According to him, “You don’t expect the party’s national leadership to fold their hands in the face of such a threatening security report. They don’t want to take chances or watch the situation degenerate to the days of Oshiomhole when activities in the party were grounded hence the decision to mobilise the security agencies to protect the secretariat against any attack.”

The last time such a scene was witnessed at the party secretariat was during the protracted leadership crisis of Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, however the difference was that they were not subjected to any undue harassment by the security operatives.

