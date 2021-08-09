Secondus: PDP Govs Working to Resolve Crisis, Says Tambuwal

After meering for more than four hours in Abuja over the crisis threatening the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) , its Governors Forum led by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state “resolved to back the party in its march towards greater unification”.

The meeting was convened following the resignation of seven senior officers of the party and the growing calls for the resignation of the national chairman, Chief Uche Secondus.

A statement by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the hovernor, Muhammad Bello, quoted Governor Tambuwal as saying that the PDP Govnors’ Forum was committed to working together to move the party forward.

“We have resolved to work together as a Forum on the side of our party,” Gov. Tambuwal said while announcing that “the meeting continues tomorrow (Tuesday).“

“Very soon Nigerians will know that our party is united,” he xplained.

Monday’s meeting, which held at the Akwa Ibom Liaison Office in Asokoro, Abuja, was attended by all the PDP governors with the exception of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

Before the Forum adjourned, the National Chairman of the party, Secondus, made a brief appearance and left before the governors departed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

