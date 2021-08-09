PDP National Legal Adviser Disowns ‘Illegal NWC’ Meeting

The national legal adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, has alerted party members to an illegal NWC meeting about to commence at the party secretariat.

In a statement, he signed, the PDP legal adviser said, “I just saw the above somewhere and as a committed member of this party and by the special grace of God a member of NWC I have the following points to make: “

According to him, “.By Section 29 (3) of the constitution of our party it is the national chairman or a summon backed by 2/3 members of the NWC that can validly convene a meeting of the NWC.

Subsection (4) provides for 2/3 members of NWC to form a quorum for a meeting of the NWC.

“As a bona fide member of the NWC, to the best of my knowledge am not aware of any meeting of NWC summoned by the National chairman or in the manner provided aforesaid.”

He further said, “it is therefore of grave concern, and indeed, very sad to read the above position purportedly taken by some distinguished members of NWC in utter disdain and violation of clear extant provisions of our constitution.”

He explained that the issue of resignation of any officer of the party at any level was a personal decision as stipulated in Sections 45(1) & 47 (5). “There is no provision of our constitution which donates powers to any organ, individuals or group of persons to ask an officer of the party to resign for any reason whatsoever as was purported in the so called press release,” he added.

The PDP National Legal Adviser said that the powers to remove any member of the NWC and indeed any national officer was reserved for the national convention, which was due in December 2021.

The statement said that the said press release was an unfortunate assault and blatant violation of the provisions of the constitution and so it was illegal and unconstitutional.

“This is more so when the purported meeting was said to have been convened on Sunday August 8, 2021 against the widely published position taken by the BOT advising members and leaders of our party to maintain peace until a committee set up has deliberated on the raging controversies.

“This bad press caused the party at this critical time is most uncalled for, needless and wanton and must be discontinued if we are mindful of the interest of the party,” h3bsais.

