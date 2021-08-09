PDP Govs Reconcile Anambra Aspirants, Appoint Ekwunife Campaign Chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Following the resolution of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, the Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Ahmad Fintiri, has reconciled all the aspirants in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election and also appointed Senator Uche Ekwunife as the campaign director of the November 6 election.

Ekwunife came third at the June governorship primary election, while Valentine Ozigbo emerged the winner and Obiora Okonkwo came second.

Speaking with journalists after the reconciliation, the Adamawa State governor said they have carried out the reconciliation of all aspirants.

According to Fintiri, “We carried out the directives of our governors and reconciled all the aggrieved aspirants, and it was unanimously agreed that Senator Uche Ekwunife be appointed the campaign director, and she is so appointed.

“With her appointment, the campaigns for PDP recapturing Anambra State will soon kick off. All aspirants have been reconciled.

“Anambra State belongs to the PDP, and this will be confirmed at the November 6 governorship election.”

Accepting the appointment, Ekwunife pledged and restated her commitments to ensure victory for the PDP in the election.

She promised to use all her political connections to ensure victory for PDP.

Also contributing, the PDP candidate, Ozigbo, said with the reconciliation, the PDP is set to take over the state. He explained that Anambra State has always been a PDP state, with two senators and almost

