Oneya’s Death, Colossal Loss to Nigeria, Says Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the death of a former military administrator of Kano and Benue States, Brig-Gen Dominic Oneya, as a colossal loss not only to the military but also to the Nigerian nation.

Omo-Agege, in a release issued on Monday, said Oneya stood out as one of those who made genuine patriotic sacrifices and served diligently in defence of the nation’s unity and territorial integrity.

The ranking senator expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident, even as he called on the federal and Delta State Governments to immortalise the elder statesman by naming public institutions after him.

He described the erstwhile military governor as a patriotic and reliable individual who contributed immensely not only to the advancement of Delta State but Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, Gen. Oneya distinguished himself in the course of his military career.

Omo-Agege extolled his virtues for devoting his life to public service with extraordinary courage and diligence, adding that he would be greatly missed by the Urhobo nation, Delta State, the football fraternity and Nigeria in general.

He said: “I receive the news of the death of Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya with a heavy heart. He was a father, leader, astute administrator and role model to us all.

“In all the positions he held both in the military and as a civilian, he served with deep commitment, distinction, without blemish and gave his best in the service of our country.

“His passing is a heavy loss to all of us, and his memory will remain evergreen in our hearts.”

Omo-Agege extended his heartfelt condolences to the Oneya family, the Urhobo nation, military, government and people of Delta State over the unfortunate incident and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

