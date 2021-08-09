No Amount of Blackmail can Split PDP in Katsina, Says Chairman

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, on Monday said no amount of blackmail and unguarded utterances can split the main opposition party in the state.

He admonished those he termed sponsored people to desist from blackmailing the party under his leadership because no amount of blackmail will stop the PDP from gaining ground and support from residents of the state.

Majigiri, in an exclusive interview with THISDAY, added that the “intruders” are trying to derail the party’s march to victory in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He explained that it was those people who did not really know what the party stood for that were fanning insinuation and disturbing the leadership of the party against its quest of reclaiming the state in 2023.

He said: “PDP in Katsina remains one and only one and no amount of blackmail, unguarded utterances or pressure can make PDP to split in Katsina. You know, this is the PDP that delivered President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“It was PDP that delivered two governors in Katsina; late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Barrister Ibrahim Shehu Shema for 16 years. So, we cannot afford to allow sponsored people to come and divide the party.

“We are united and we will remain united despite all odds to ensure our success in 2023. You know there are some people who just took party to court, even their membership is still in question before the court. They just want to paint PDP black in the state.”

