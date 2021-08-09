Niger Holds Emergency Security Meeting over Information Commissioner’s Abduction

By Laleye Dipo

An emergency Niger state security council meeting is underway in Minna, the state capital, over the abduction of the Commissioner for Information Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris.

Idris was kidnapped by unknown gunmen from his house in Babantunga in the Tafa local government area of the state at about 11pm on Sunday.

The security meeting is being presided over by the state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, with the Deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, the Secretary to the state government Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in attendance.

All heads of Security organisations in the state are also attending the meeting.

A government house source told THISDAY that the meeting which “is not the regular one” was summoned purposely to deliberate on the steps to be taken to rescue the abducted Commissioner.

“It is not expected that a statement will be issued at the end of the meeting,” the government house said.

In the meantime the Babantunga community, the countryhome of the abductee, is reported to be in mourning mood following the incident as community members were reported to be coming into the Commissioners residence to commisserate with the wife reported to be weeping profusely.

THISDAY learnt that some ministry of Information officials had also gone to Babantunga to sympathise with the family.

Asked what had happened so far, a top official told THISDAY that ” the bandits are yet to contact the family, we are still waiting”.

Narrating how the incident happened, the official said the gunmen came in their numbers and started shooting into the air adding that they forced their way into the residence and forcefully took away the commissioner on one of the motorbikes they came with.

