MDXi, MainOne Consolidate to Build W’Africa Digital Ecosystem

Emma Okonji

MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne Limited, has consolidated with its parent company to build a leading Data Centre Business across West Africa with the launch of its recent Data Center in Appolonia City, Ghana.

In an environment where there is still a dearth of infrastructure, the company has used its affiliation with the MainOne Group, that has presence in multiple countries, and access to all major operators across the region, to deliver the best-connected content hubs in West Africa.

Starting from its entry into the market in 2010 with the deployment of its $240 million 7,000 kilometer submarine cable from Portugal to Nigeria, MainOne’s arrival has driven the growth of broadband access in the region.

Having attained a leadership position as West Africa’s carrier-of-carriers, the company’s investments in Connectivity, Cloud and Data Centre infrastructure continues to grow with presence in over 10 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, and Cameroun.

The company, through her Data Centre subsidiary MDXi, a pioneer in West Africa’s Data Centre and Cloud hosting market, is providing businesses in the sub-region with world-class Data Center services in Tier III Data Centres in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire.

These infrastructure investments have led to the development of an interconnected ecosystem of Internet Exchanges, Content Providers and Network Operators across the entire region, MainOne said in a statement,

In Ghana, the company already operates a network connected to all the major operators, ISPs, and the Ghana Internet Exchange (GIX) where MainOne has been a member for over five years, but the addition of the Appolonia Data Centre facility in Ghana was the missing piece to the puzzle. This new Data Centre right from the onset is already interconnected via dual fiber providers on dual fiber routes through MainOne’s network to all West African regional operators, the statement further said.

Francophone West Africa is not left out as MainOne’s fully operational Data Center in Cote d’Ivoire is accelerating the building of the MainOne interconnected ecosystem, delivering wholesale capacity and Data Centre services to institutions, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), major enterprises in the country and neighbouring, land locked countries such as Burkina Faso.

The company is not going it alone as MainOne continues to partner with leading global tech players to enrich West Africa’s tech ecosystem and as a leading player in the region, the company is also driving the conversation in international fora on recent developments in the West African Data Center market.

