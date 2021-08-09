Insubordination: Nasarawa Lands Commissioner Appears Before Investigative Committee

The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Dr. Salihu Alizaga, has appeared before an investigative committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area to probe his alleged insubordination to the party leadership.

Alizaga, while answering questions before the committee and petitioners in Nassarawa Eggon on Sunday, admitted that he called for meeting without the consent of the party on July 18, due to his desire for the growth of the party.

“The governor gave me directive to coordinate party activities in Nassarawa Egggon local government area.

“As the representative of the governor in the local government area, I called for the meeting of July 18th, 2021, due to my desire to have all inclusive, more electorally valuable stakeholders in order to take the party forward,” he said.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting he called had nothing to do with the office of the chairmanship candidate of the party.

The commissioner also denied any meeting invitation extended to him by the Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward which had led to this alleged suspension .

“Nobody has ever invited me either by phone calls, letter or messages for meetings in my ward,” he said.

Speaking, the Deputy Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Ebbe, and Youth Leader, Mr. Umar Ismail, among other executive members of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga Ward, insisted that the commissioner was invited three times for the ward meetings in the area, but failed to honour any.

They said that insurbordination by the commissioner prompted them to write a letter of complaint to the state party leadership against him.

Earlier, the Chairman and Secretary of the investigative committee, Alhaji Mohammed Ubangari and Mr. Bala John, respectively, had appreciated the commissioner and the party executive members for honouring their invitation.

They said that the committee would be guided by the party constitution in order to come out with good report at the end of their assignment.

The committee urged all parties involved to continue to give them their much-needed support and cooperation to enable them resolve the issue.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, APC, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area, Mr Malle Moses, had on July 22, announced the suspension of the commissioner over alleged insubordination to the party leadership in the area.

Moses announced the suspension while inaugurating a 7-man committee to investigate the allegation level against the commissioner by the APC officials in the area.

He said that the suspension of Alizaga was to pave way for thorough investigation into the matter.

“As you can see, we have received formal complaint/petition against Hon. Dr Ahmed Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/Alizaga ward, that is his ward,” Moses said.

