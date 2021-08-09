House PDP Caucus Demands Secondus’ Resignation

*Warns more members on brink of leaving if embattled chairman stays

Adedayo Akinwale

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives has called on the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader by honourably resigning his position.

The position of the caucus was contained in a resolution reached at an online meeting of the caucus held on saturday, 7th august, 2021 in respect of the current concerns over party leadership.

The caucus in the resolution jointly signed by the Leader of the Caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, and Deputy Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, made available to journalists Monday said it deliberated extensively on various aspects of concern being expressed by members of the party across the federation, specifically on the current charge of ‘inept leadership’ against the national Chairman.

It noted that while PDP and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well coordinated issue-based national opposition, preparations towards a national convention as well as the 2023 general election, much confusion, finger-pointing and needless noise around the party’s national headquarters had complicated the noble objectives and lofty ideals of the PDP and democratic opposition politics in Nigeria.

It stressed that to many, Secondus seems much more content with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next election.

It said this explains why Secondus inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilised for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.

The caucus lamented that there was no clear roadmap, blueprint or policy programme for the PDP by the Chairman, thus the party was allowed to flow with the tide, only showing up with weak press releases once in a while without commensurate sustainable action.

The caucus expressed concern that a further three months under the rulership of the Chairman would do grave injustice to the party and put us in a precarious situation as every hour should matter now.

The caucus therefore resolved: “Asks the Board of Trustees (BOT) and the Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, unresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on millions of Nigerian families across the federation.

“Urge the current National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start.”

The caucus said while Secondus contributed notably to the party in the past, cogent accusations currently being levelled against his leadership far transcend personal issues as there is an established consistent and persistent pattern of inadequate consultations, even with members of the PDP House Caucus, thereby giving rise to hitherto unspoken feelings of intra-party alienation in several quarters including in his NWC”.

Its added: “The lax and bedroom managerial attitude of the Chairman who runs the party from his home and only surfaces in the party office for meetings, coupled with several promises without commensurate action has led to inept management of complaints, despondency amongst members and consequently an exodus of members of the party at all levels, including a member of the Board of Trustee of the party.”

It said while these misfortunes befall the party and concerned party members are busy trying to stem the tide, the party Chairman has carried on as if all is well and does not appear to see the caldron awaiting the party if it continues on that trajectory.

The caucus said it has manifested into, or encouraged or fueled the exit of many prominent and highly-experienced party members with many more at the brink of leaving, if nothing is done fast.

