Gunmen Release Abducted Club Owner, Detain Wife, 74-year-old In-law

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Kidnappers at the weekend freed a popular night owner, Tari Ajanami, but abducted his wife and his 74-year-old father in-law, who had gone to drop the ransom they had demanded.

The kidnappers were said to have detained his wife, Christiana, 38, and the man over claims that the N15million ransom paid was a far cry from the N200million ransom demanded.

Ajanami, 43, was abducted a fortnight ago at his building site in Otiotio area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, but was released at an exchange point in Ahaoda in Ahaoda local Government Area of Rivers State.

The ransom exchange, it was gathered, occurred at about 11.45p.m. and was kept secret from the Bayelsa State Police Command and friends of the victim. However, things took a dramatic turn when the kidnappers insisted on the completion of the demanded N200million ransom, hence held unto the victim’s wife and her father, who were the ‘couriers’.

A close family source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed concern over the new development, revealing that the abducted wife of the club owner is known to have High Blood Pressure (HBP), and was not with her drugs at the point of abduction.

The source said: “We are, however, waiting to hear from the kidnappers. We learnt their satellite mobile phone gadget popularly referred to as Turaya phone fell into the water during the ransom exchange.

“You know N15million ransom was taken to the exchange point. The kidnappers collected the money and held unto the wife and her father in order to demand more money from the victim. We plead with the kidnappers to tamper justice with mercy.”

Attempts to confirm the release of the club owner and the abduction of his wife and father proved abortive as officials of the police command claimed that all about the abduction drama were hearsays.

“He has been released but we have not been officially informed. He should have come forward for de-briefing,” police source said.

