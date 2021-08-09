BUA Donates Cement, Cash to Sokoto Host Communities

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As part of it corporate social responsibility (CSR), BUA Cement Company has donated 150 tonnes of cement and Cash Worth N10 million to its host communities in Wamakko local government of Sokoto State.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Yusuf Binji said the gesture was borne out to provide succour to the people of the communities.

Represented by the manager administration and corporate affairs Sada Suleiman, Binji noted that the event is an annual one saying the company donated same last year despite COVID19 pandemic challenges.

He further disclosed that the gesture was to enable the benefiting communities and individuals rehabilitate cemetery, Town Hall Square and private buildings.

He maintained that with the cost of building materials the company deemed it fit to provide the materials for them to carry out rehabilitation.

Binji added that plans are on the way to carry out empowerment program and provision of scholarship to indigent students of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara State.

“What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communities have given to us, “he stated.

Earlier the Executive Chairman of Wamakko Local Government, Bello Haliru Gwiwa represented by the council secretary Abubakar Chika Umar thanked BUA cement company for the benevolence gesture urging other companies in the state to emulate it.

Gwiwa pleaded with the company to do more saying government alone cannot meet all the needs of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries the district head of Wamakko Aliyu Barade Wamakko thanked BUA saying the items would go along way in ameliorating the plight of the people.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

