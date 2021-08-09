AREGBESOLA, OYETOLA AND OSUN APC CRISIS

As a close watcher and active participant in the Osun State political arena, one can clearly state that the only visible and existing opposition to the reelection bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola can only be seen among a faction of the Osun PDP domiciled in Ede, and some aggrieved members of his party, APC, who are unsure of supporting his election, as reconciliatory efforts progress. But for the ordinary people of the state, particularly the civil servants, pensioners and the likes, who have always played strategic roles in Osun elections, Governor Oyetola’s popularity has been on the increase.

Although present status of Osun APC suggests that the party has been divided into two factions; the incumbent governor’s Ileri-Oluwa and the recently formed The Osun Progressives is now a lingo in Osun political parlance to describe APC members who are against Oyetola re-election. Recently the TOP leader, Elder Lọwọ Adebiyi issued a press release- which is the main thrust of this riposte that the group has no faith in the forthcoming Congress in the state and that the idea of consensus candidate can’t have a place in Osun. Why? The group’s trust only rests on intervention from the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee which suggests that there are certain favourable arrangements somewhere.

If not, why will a splinter group created? It is high time Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola closed ranks with the governor to move the party and the state forward. For the avoidance of doubt, Aregbesola’s recent moves to mend fence with those he once fought like Fatai Diekola, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and some PDP leadership is suspicious and could be said to be part of his plan to float a third-force in Osun to wrestle power from the incumbent Oyetola in 2022. Or is that a strategic meeting to discuss how political thugs would unleash mayhem on the state? “History is philosophy drawn from examples,” said Dionysius of Halicar, a Greek historian. Aregbesola should not refresh the betrayal game of late Akintola who formed alliance with the northern fellows against the sage Obafemi Awolowo leaving the latter in the cold. He should rather be an emblem of redefined leadership.

The hallmark of a true progressive should be reflected not only in words but in deeds and conduct. While it is understandable for ex-political office holders like Aregbesola to hold a ‘fear of the unknown’ in an uncertain political environment like ours, the past three years has, if anything, showed and portrayed Governor Oyetola to be a gentleman who had demonstrated the requisite capacity to clean up the unpalatable areas linked with the Aregbesola administration that nearly cost the progressives the last gubernatorial election. The few tweaks made in terms of policies of the previous administration was in response to the wishes of the people. The magnanimity and goodwill of the people of Osun which saw Oyetola elected as governor was not extended to the Akande government in 2003. Thus, at the minimum, Aregbesola should appreciate Allah (SWT) that he left behind a worthy successor in Osun.

Some of his peers did not enjoy such good fortune and hence he should refrain from listening to detractors who are out to destroy him politically and do not wish him well. He should entertain no fear from Oyetola, after all, they are brothers in Islam. Oyetola attended his inauguration as Minister of Interior, he reappointed some of Aregbesola’s loyalists to the cabinet. How else does he expect the governor to show his commitment to the unity and progress of the party? As a bridge builder, Oyetola has built bridges across the political divide in Osun, a strategy learnt from the feet of the master – Ahmed Bola Tinubu. What however disturbs this writer is how he’s trying to gain supporters for so-called ‘Osun West Agenda’ with a view to polarizing the party for his self-centered and ‘never thought-out well’ irritating action and turn Osun West (Iwo) to vortex of political controversy.

For crying out loud, Aregbesola should desist from insulting the sensibilities of Iwo people who are hell bent to give their block votes to the re-election of Governor Oyetola by 2022. If at all there is any disagreement, all differences should be settled with a view to resolving them in the interest of the party. A true progressive should be consistent, not only when it suits him. Let no one take the goodwill of the Osun peoples’ love for the progressives for granted. Let us guard our victory with soberness and humility, and responding to the wishes of our people in serving them. The love the people have for Akande was extended to Aregbesola and that love was extended to Oyetola and this love has blossomed and thrived with the responsiveness of the Oyetola government over the last three years. The evidence is there for all to see.

Sulayman O. Nafiu, Osogbo

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

