Would Orji Uzor Kalu Yield to the Yearning of His Fans?

If anyone were to undertake the writing of the history of Nigerian politics, the name Orji Uzor Kalu would be generously mentioned in several chapters of the book. It should also be taken for granted that many would have glowing words to say about him for so many reasons.

The former governor of Abia State is no doubt a force to be reckoned with in the nation’s political space. In the eyes of many, the Senate Chief Whip typifies a soul who enjoys abundant luck and grace of God, particularly when you consider his intimidating profile.

Interestingly, it is no exaggeration to say that his life epitomises a tenacity of purpose; he has proven himself to possess distinguishable qualities that make a good leader. Little wonder, as the country seems to be on the precipice, many are of the view that the searchlight should be beamed on individuals who can give the nation positive vibes.

Although the widely travelled and experienced Kalu has denied nursing any ambition of becoming the number one citizen of this country, many of his fans and admirers say that he could be the best man for the job, especially at this time that the country is divided sharply on ethnic colourations.

Society Watch gathered that there has been pressure from different corners for the man, who is described as a bridge-builder, to throw his hat in the ring for the position of the nation’s highest job in 2023 when the incumbent, President Buhari would have finished his constitutional terms. However, a source disclosed that the former governor has not yielded to the pressure as he is said to be focusing on his job at the Upper Chamber.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

