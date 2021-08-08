Who Wants Awujale, Oba Sikiru Adetona, Dead?

Who wants Awujale dead? This was the question on the lips of many recently when it was rumoured that the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona had joined his ancestors.

What gave the ugly rumour some credence was the cancellation of the annual Ojude Oba festival. In fact, it was said that the cancellation was a decoy to keep people, who desperately wanted to confirm the monarch’s rumoured death, away from the palace. Given that the report went viral on social media too, many were understandably troubled. Instantly, those who could not reach the respected first-class traditional ruler directly quickly went into prayer and fasting because he means a lot to them.

However, Society Watch can confirm that the respected king is as fit as a fiddle. He was up and doing during the last Eid-el-Kabir celebration, when some of his close chiefs, as well as friends, visited him to celebrate with him.

Adetona is described by many as a unique monarch whose acts, thoughts and aspirations have catapulted him to the realm of a living legend

