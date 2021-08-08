When Iyalaje Toyin Kolade Shut down Ile-Ife

Recently, billionaire businesswoman, Toyin Kolade, was honoured with the much-coveted title of Iyalaje Oodua by the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at a colourful ceremony held in the ancient town of Ile-Ife in Osun State.

It was one event that has further established Kolade, a philanthropist par excellence, as a ‘woman of the people’, given the large turnout of personalities from across the globe.

The roll-call included Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja; Secretary to the State Government of Kogi State, Mrs Folashade Ayoade; Senator Grace Bent; Erelu Abiola Dosumu; Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Olugbon of Ile Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao; Dein of Agbor, Keagborekuzi Ikenchukwu; Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Olori Maryam Lawal; Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams; Ovation publisher, Chief Dele Momodu; Hon. Olufemi Bamisile; Ibrahim Dende; Idris Aregbe; Taibat Okesanjo, Lola Fashina and a host of others.

Not a few lauded her sense of hospitality on the occasion, as all the guests felt most welcomed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

