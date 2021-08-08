UCHE SECONDUS – ONCE AGAIN, PLEASE GO!

We all should take this PDP matter very seriously simply because it represents the only hope of getting any form of opposition in this country. The APC is a hydra-headed monster that should be checked and the only way we can do so is to build a virile opposition.

This Secondus person is just sitting there masturbating while the whole party is going up in flames. What he is still doing there is what I don’t know. You have lost all the elections under your leadership, your members are cross-carpeting, your NWC is disintegrating and you are still sitting down there with a big head doing what I really don’t understand. Is it until PDP now drops to the point where you will have only 12 members left that you will know that the time is ripe for you to go?

Oga please no more explanation, just go. Time is running out; the party has to start building cohesion to see if they can muster any form of strength to face this APC that is just doing us anyhow.

It’s ok my brother, you have done well, it’s time to go. Bye. Na wa.

