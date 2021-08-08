TOLANI OTEDOLA – BE STRONG

I read of your recent illness and felt that I should put in a word of encouragement. I was really impressed at the sentiments you posted on the after-effects of your illness, how it affected your confidence level and the need to shore up inner strength as against the outward.

These are very deep and philosophical sayings that will continue to not only give you strength but also serve to inspire others going through the same situation.

Well done and always remember that we all have you in our prayers and that should also give you further strength to fight this battle.

I am sorry, I recently lost my Afang woman. I would have sent you a warm bowl with all sorts of assorted to you. But don’t you worry, as if God knew o, I have been invited to come and check out a new outlet on Oyin Jolayemi in Victoria Island and as soon as I am sure of the quality, you will send a delivery address. You hear.

There is nothing a warm bowl of Afang cannot do but please do not add stew o. A lot of Yoruba people will be looking for stew to take with their Afang. Let’s even get to that bridge we will know how to cross it. God bless you, my sister.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

