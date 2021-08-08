Otunba Timehin Adelegbe’s Sportsmanship Spirit

A true friend for a day, a solid ally for a lifetime. This is one way to describe the unrestrained support that Otunba Timehin Adelegbe has always expressed for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. After the Supreme Court recently revalidated the latter’s position as Ondo State Governor, Adelegbe was the first to congratulate Akeredolu, but also call on his rival to shake hands and move the Sunshine State forward.

Even folks from the All Progressives Congress (APC) were shocked when Adelegbe, the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency representative at the House of Representatives focused on the bigger picture and called for an alliance between Akeredolu and Eyitayo Jegede, his long-standing rival. This was after the judgement of the Supreme Court which upheld the victory of Governor Akeredolu in the election.

To say nothing of the reactions of the Jegede’s camp, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even members of Adelegbe’s APC found his sportsmanship a little bit legendary. But that is just the kind of man he is.

There’s no need to mention the fact that Adelegbe is Akeredolu’s number one fan in the entire country. If there is any one person that isn’t related to Akeredolu by blood but can be counted to stand by him through any and all political crises, it would be Adelegbe. That is just the kind of man he is.

The people of his Owo/Ose Federal Constituency are all too familiar with Adelegbe’s simplicity, and his love and vision for them. Every endeavour he gets involved in inevitably gets roped into how he must advance their welfare, growth and development. Even the Supreme Court judgment is no different. This really is just the kind of man he is, one to set aside politics for the people, a man of the state, a statesman.

