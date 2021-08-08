News in Photographs: Seven Years After, Abducted Chibok Schoolgirl, Ruth, Reunites With Family

One of the remaining abducted Chibok Schoolgirls, Ruth Nglari Apagu, has been rescued and reunited with her parents. She was reunited with her parents on Saturday at the Government House in Maiduguri.

Boko Haram had attacked Government Girls Secondary School Chibok midnight on April 14, 2014 and abducted over 200 girls who were preparing for their final examinations.

Not less than 100 of the schoolgirls had been rescued in the past seven years, but the rest are still in captivity and there are fears that some may have died due to illness or in crossfire.

Ruth, alongside someone she was said to have married during her captivity, were rescued after they surrended themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021 at a location in Bama. She was said to have given birth two children in captivity. One of her children, a boy, sat with her at the Government House when she was reunited with her parents.

Security and government officials kept the development secret and used the last 10 days to contact her parents and association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity.

She was received by Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum at the Government House, in the presence of her overwhelmed parents Saturday.

An excited Governor Zulum said reuniting Ruth with her parents was a boost to keeping the hopes of parents, other family members and the Borno State alive in the optimism all others still in captivity, will be safely found and in good health.

See photos:

