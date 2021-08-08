MO ABUDU – ADIRE WITH LOVE

It was my sister, the influential Azuka Ogujiuba who said, “Edgar, you know say you don scatter ground, otherwise I for invite you come one Adire fashion show for Ebony Place”. Scatter ground referring to my article on Nigerian women and make-up making them look like Egyptian Mummies.

Mbok that Article went viral o. Come and see the backlash. I was evil and women hated me. Even Duchess pounced on me. So, since then I have been declared persona non grata by women of society just because I say we should slow down on the make-up that makes them look mummified and plastic.

Anyways, I told Azuka not to worry about me. “I am The Duke of Shomolu, I go disguise enter.” So, she sent the invites to me.

That is how I enter with three facemasks and dark bones. Forget my height, you will think say na Sani Abacha enter.

Come and see beauty. These women took my advice. The make-up was now very simple and engaging but the beauty was in the Adire. Various designs and colours modelled by some of the most beautiful Nigerian women from all generations represented.

The Ebony Place venue was scenic and the pulsating sounds of the bata (talking drum) gave it a very powerful feeling of soft love.

I saw Mo Abudu, mbok she fine for real life o. I saw my Mummy Senator Florence Ita-Giwa looking very resplendent, I saw influential Editor of THISDAY Style Ruth Osime, I saw Nike Davies of Nike Art Gallery and a host of other sweetly adorned Nigerian women.

I loved the passion for Adire, I loved the beads that went with them, I loved the whole cultural entrée that evolved as the event built to its crescendo.

Then just as I was about to collect food, someone shouted “Duke of Shomolu, how are you?” It was Princess Adesuwa of Edo Kingdom. Kai, this woman don catch me o. Despite my disguise, this woman recognised me.

You see why it is not good to be too fine. This my fineness will not kill me o.

I turned, smiled and said to her “Good evening, my princess, I am coming, let me use the gents”. She nodded ok. That was how I landed in Shomolu o.

But beautiful event. Really beautiful. Well done Azuka and company.

