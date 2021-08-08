Jide Omokore’s Wife, Angela Ebagua Opens Multimillion Naira Event Centre

These are the best of times for Lady Angela Ebagua, the happy wife of a reputable businessman, Jide Omokore. According to recent reports, the charming lady has joined the ranks of Nigerians whose societal characters and acclaim are nothing short of supersonic. This she did by setting up an event centre that is reported to be worth millions of Naira. At a time when some folks are grumbling about financial unsteadiness, it is the actions of folks like Ebagua that set a spring in the step of others and help them keep moving.

There is no doubt that event centres can be found within every stone’s throw in Lagos. The city is crawling with them. Varieties exist big, small, expensive, or those that cost a little over a haggard coin. Thus, for Ebagua’s event centre to stand out says something about her eye for detail and an understanding of the business landscape.

Named La Madison, Ebagua’s event centre sits on a choice location in Lekki, Lagos, that is around 7,000 square metres in dimension. The beauty of a structure overlooks several others of similar outstanding features but still manages to distinguish itself.

According to reports, Ebagua’s intention for La Madison is to set up a hospitality centre that is accommodating as it is spectacular, giving its clients that ‘home away from home’ feel while providing them with exquisite features to consider and be inspired by, especially within the La Madison Dome that is the main event space.

Although both Ebagua and her business-renowned husband, Omokore, try to keep a low profile (for the days are evil), radiance and excellence still manage to leak out. One can only say that this is the turn of Ebagua to shine. And shine she

