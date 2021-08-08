Igho Sanomi: Role Model Par Excellence

Greatness is a measure often used to describe the best of human endeavours with respect to what others can and cannot do. Against this measure, Igho Sanomi II can only be described as having the lapels of greatness delivered to him in a lighty-wrapped box. Recent developments with his conglomerate are enough to present at court as evidence to this fact.

Not too long ago, Sanomi’s conglomerate, Taleveras, was the first to usher in the era of firsts, taking the number one historical position when it sealed the deal with a Mont Belvieu-based LPG facility to export liquefied petroleum gas starting in the first quarter of 2021. So far, the deal has gone on smoothly, raising the bar of oil and gas exportation in the African continent and giving both Taleveras and Sanomi their duly earned accolades.

Against the more prominent companies on the African continent, Sanomi and his company have always held strong. Even though the company has always operated as a leading global energy and service company with interests in the upstream, midstream, downstream, and power sectors of the African energy industry, it was clearly the underdog until recently. One can only say that Sanomi’s glowing fortunes are further garnishing the laurels of Taleveras.

A businessman by talent, a geologist by training, public speaker by necessity and philanthropist by nature, Sanomi has been a beacon of hope for as long as some folks can remember. As an active stakeholder in the oil and gas sector, his charm is really in his philanthropic gestures. Thus, even though he is as accomplished in telecoms, maritime, aviation and real estate as he is in the oil and gas, it is for his largesse that he is most celebrated.

This has led others to falsely assume that he is an average deal broker. That assumption died the death of a thousand qualifications late last year when it was revealed that his company would be the first African independent gas trading company to strike up a deal with the Mont Belvieu-based LPG facility in the first quarter of 2021.

To say that Sanomi paved the path for other African oil and gas companies in 2021 is an understatement. But there is no other way to describe his moves. A role model he is.

