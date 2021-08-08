Have Obiano, Bianca Ojukwu Reconciled?

The average politician, especially in this part of the world, has a way of going back to their vomit out of desperation, especially when they are keen on winning an election.

It is a fact that there had been no love lost between the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu, wife of the late Biafran warlord, Chukwuemeka Ojukwu.

The rift started in 2019 when the governor refused to support the wife of his benefactor in her senatorial aspiration. Then, he had backed another candidate, who, to his chagrin, eventually lost the election.

Amid the deepening fight, many decried Obiano’s alleged betrayal of Ojukwu who had reportedly sacrificed so much for his victory when he contested for governor. To even show his hatred for her family, he refused to attend the second edition of the Memorial Lecture of the deceased held in Anambra State.

As a result, the light-skinned former beauty queen lambasted the governor for his absence at the event, thereby lending credence to their widely reported political disagreement and verbal war in 2018.

Though the governor was represented by his deputy, the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain had literally erupted, saying “Tell the Governor that today is yet again the memorial lecture and posthumous birthday of that man he rode on his political structure to stardom and he is once more not present.

Tell him that his actions regarding the man who everyone is here for, but he couldn’t find time as governor of his state to be here, is very much like that of an ingrate. Tell him that he shouldn’t be afraid because there are no evil spirits here to attack him.”

But if the news reaching Society Watch is anything to go by, both political gladiators may soon sheath their swords, as the party has just realised the importance of the former Ambassador and needs to work with her in the build-up to the state governorship election.

It was gathered that APGA held a closed-door meeting with her in Enugu to appease her. The delegation, which included the Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Victor Okafor, was led by a former Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Umeh.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

