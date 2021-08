Gunmen Kill Husband, Abduct Wife, Daughter in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Gunmen have killed a man and abducted his wife and daughter to an unknown destination in Ekiti State, THISDAY has learnt.

The deceased, whose identities were yet to be ascertained, was said to be travelling with his wife and daughter in a Lexus 330 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) at Ewu-Ayetoro-Ekiti road in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, when the gunmen rained bullets on his vehicle.

Although multiple sources told THISDAY that there were five occupants in the vehicle, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu countered the claim, saying they were only three.

One of the sources claimed that the victims, who were said to be guests at an occasion in the area, were returning to their destinations when some bandits waylaid them.

A source said: “The man and his family members were returning to their base when they were waylaid. The victim was shot in the head and chest.

“They (the attackers) didn’t take the vehicle; they only left the corpse of the man and took away the other people in the vehicle.

“There was a pool of blood inside the Jeep and this made people suspect that those who did the work were kidnappers”.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman clarified that the sympathisers could not do much to save the victim, as he died on the spot.

“The report we got was that the family was traveling along that route and suddenly some suspected gunmen fired gunshots at them, killing the husband and taking away the wife and their daughter.

“The police have mobilised to the spot and combed the surrounding forests with other agencies like the Amotekun Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, local hunters and vigilance group.

“Killing and kidnapping are two evils all of us as patriotic citizens must join hands with security agencies to defeat.

“Those perpetrating these didn’t mean well for our country and we must all perceive them as enemies of this nation”, he said.

The traditional ruler of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, had a close shave with death, as bandits shot him on April 10.

Also on June 10, 2021, two hotel workers in Ayetoro-Ekiti were kidnapped while the hotel’s security guard, who was inflicted with machete cuts, is still recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

