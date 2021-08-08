Group Honours MAN Rector for Upgrading Institution

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd.) has been honoured with an award of excellence in his role in reducing corruption, instilling transperancy, blocking financial leakages and transforming the infrastructure of the insitution within his tenure.

The National Coordinator of the Joint Action Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria (JACCSON), Mr Gideon Ogbande while presenting the award at the academy lauded the Rector from saving the institution from Collapse.

He explained that it is an annual tradition of the coalition to honour institutions and people who have distinguished themselves in service to humanity, good governance and nation building.

According to Ogbande, the Rector had within a short time of assuming office, he has transformed the learning and social infrastructure of the premier Maritime Academy of Nigeria.

This, he noted, has gone a long way to instill fiscal and administrative discipline in the school while restoring the confidence of the International maritime community on the credibility of cadets from the institution.

“This is a well deserved award on the performances of this noble educational institution under the amiable leadership of Effedua who has also taken the welfare of staff into great consideration which has increased productivity and friendliness.

“Your stand in the fight against corruption which is a priority of President Muhammadu Buhari, helped in blocking linkages and saved a lot which has brought about development.

“We want to thank you for saving the Maritime Academy of Nigeria from total collapse and it’s surprising to know all these were achieved in less than four years.

“The core essence of JACCSON in initiating this prestigious award is to recognize, celebrate and encourage hard work. We believe this will not only spur you to do more but will wake up a healthy competition among contemporaries, which will be healthy for our nation building and development, “He said.

Effedua while receiving the award emphasized that what his administration has achieved within four years have been monumental and has repositioned the academy especially in the global maritime circle.

The Rector who maintained that both the management and staff were responsible for the major upgrades and new lease of life in the institution commended the coalition for the award adding that it was deserving at the time his administration was coming to the end in which so much grounds have been broken.

JACCSON is a marriage of five Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria including the Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency (CESJET), the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), the Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) and Stand Up Nigeria (SUN).

