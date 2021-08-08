GOMERM Holds Annual Power Conference

The 22nd Annual Power Conference of God’s Mercy Revival Ministries (GOMERM) is set to begin on Monday in Lagos.

A statement by the church said the week-long conference, which runs from August 9 to 15, will hold at the church’s Mercy Revival Centre (MRC) located at 25/33 Alake Lakonko Street, Ileepo Bus Stop, Ikotun, Lagos.

Themed “Activating Dominion Mandate”, great men of God who will be ministering during the conference include the General Overseer of the church, Dr. James Akanbi, Pastor J F Odesola, Pastor John Oluwadare, and Reverend Tony Akinyemi. Other Guest ministers are Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, Dr. Francis Bola Akin John and Reverend Adewale Peter Asimi. Gospel artistes, Bidemi Olaoba and Adeyinka Alaseyori, will also be ministering during the conference.

The statement signed by the Director of Communications & PR, Pastor Femi Kolawole, said while conference services starts by 5:30pm every day, the grand-finale of the conference, which is Sunday, August 15 when the celebration and prophetic impartation service holds, will commence by 9am.

Pastor Kolawole added that delegates from different parts of the country, including the seven countries where the ministry has about 100 branches, including guests from diverse places, will be participating in the conference.

“GOMERM’s 22nd Annual Power Conference will be a memorable and life-changing experience. It’s time for God’s people to manifest the dominion mandate that God gave to humanity. The devil has dominated enough in people’s lives. We are confident in God to declare that his anointing will be mightily present to bless people, heal the broken hearted, deliver the barren and the afflicted, and grant diverse breakthroughs. We enjoin everyone to be part of this glorious celebration,” he said.

GOMERM, an apostolic and prophetic ministry, which was founded in 1999, has its mission as “countering the devil’s revival at this end-time.”

