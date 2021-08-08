ESE BRUME – WELL DESERVED VICTORY

At this point, I owe Nigerians a huge apology. Me, I don’t know how to be proud. I had said that you people should come and catch me if we win any medal in Tokyo and this girl just disgraced me.

She won the bronze medal in the long jump and put pride back on our faces. This exposure at the Olympics has been riddled with all sorts of scandals and negativity for us Nigerians. From street protests, begging for phones, washing of only one jersey to the massive letdown of the basketball teams who before the Games had shown a lot of promise.

This Olympics was already welling up to be another major disaster.

Some of us could not even wait for the whole thing to finish so that we could go back to the Igboho matter when this thunder struck.

My sister jumped the jump and if you are a Nigerian with all of our wahala, you will celebrate this bronze the way a man stranded in the Sahara desert will celebrate water.

Well done my sister and also to all of our athletes including the ones who are carrying last in everything because I know the kind of conditions you will be facing to go and be competing with people from a better place where everything is working.

Don’t worry guys, it will soon be ok. Everything will soon be ok. God bless the team.

