Elohor Aiboni…Boss Lady On the Move

This is the era of boss ladies and oga madams. There appears to be a new wave that is gradually taking over the Nigerian corporate corridor: the leadership of women. Elohor Aiboni, the peerless Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), is one of the leaders on the horizon, a character that no man in the same league can look down on.

When it was first reported that Elohor Aiboni had taken over from Bayo Ojulari as SNEPCO MD, social media was abuzz with speculations. How far would she take the company? What oppositions will she face? Will the same diligence and good sense of propriety that are her most celebrated characteristics see her through? So far so good.

It was only a few days ago that the old trainee in Shell wholly took up the reins of leadership at SNEPCO to the still riotous applause from family, friends, and women everywhere. Even a few traditional men who consider female leadership something of proof of degeneration cannot help but be won over by her. The tweets on social media platforms are there to show their hesitant acquiescence.

It has to be said that Aiboni has come a long way and continues, unhindered, on her path to more glory and greatness. According to reports, she only had a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Integrated Environmental Management when she began swimming against the waves of expectations. She started her journey at Shell and has worked there for almost two decades. No wonder the company did not dilly-dally to push her onto the high chair of MD.

History books will record that Aiboni was the first woman to take complete control of a Shell company, one that had marked down her name in several subdivisions before joining the big leagues. Upon joining, she went straight to the top.

Determined, diligent, undaunted—what is not to admire about Aiboni?

