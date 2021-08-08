East Zone Should Produce Next Gov, Enugu West Tells Ugwuanyi

By Ejiofor Alike

The people of Enugu West senatorial district have told Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that it is the turn of Enugu East senatorial zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State in 2023 based on the existing rotational arrangement, which was reaffirmed by the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the state caucus meeting of the party in 2013.

The people of Enugu West senatorial district took the time-honoured decision yesterday during the well-attended solidarity rally tagged: “Ife-Emelumma Enugu West Unity Rally for Gburugburu”, held at Awgu Local Government Secretariat.

The rally was graced by Ugwuanyi; his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi; the Chairman of Enugu PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani; present and former members of the National and State Assemblies, Chairman of Aninri, Awgu, Ezeagu, Oji-River and Udi LGAs, traditional rulers, the Clergy, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Convener and Chairman of the Central Organising Committee of the rally, Senator Ben Collins Ndu, told Ugwuanyi that the people of Enugu West senatorial district have assembled to speak with one voice that the zoning of the governorship seat of the state favours Enugu East senatorial district.

Ndu who disclosed that the people of Enugu West are 100 per cent in support of Ugwuanyi and his decisions in respect of his successor in 2023, maintained that they firmly stand by the decision of the State Caucus of the PDP in 2013, that the governorship position of Enugu State should rotate to Enugu East senatorial district after the expiration of the turn of Enugu North senatorial district presently occupied by Ugwuanyi.

The former senator revealed that he had seconded the motion moved by Chief Dubem Onyia, at the said PDP Caucus meeting of July 7, 2013, that the governorship position of the state should rotate to Enugu North senatorial district in 2015 with an understanding that it should rotate to Enugu East senatorial district in 2023, after the turn of Enugu North.

He pointed out that the PDP meeting of 2013 was attended by the party leaders such as the then State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Vita Abba; the then Governor of Enugu State, Mr. Sullivan Chime; the then Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; the then Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, other members of the National and state assemblies who were members of the caucus.

Ndu added that it was based on the PDP decision on zoning of the governorship position that Ugwuanyi from Enugu North senatorial district, emerged the governorship candidate of the party and thereafter the Governor of Enugu State.

“What we are saying in Enugu West senatorial district is that in Enugu State, the governorship position rotates among the three senatorial districts. You (Ugwuanyi) are a beneficiary of the motion I seconded that the governorship seat should rotate to Enugu North senatorial district. The motion was amended by Dr. Charles Egumgbe that after Enugu North senatorial district, it would be the turn of Enugu East senatorial district. The amendment was adopted by the Caucus at that meeting,” Ndu said while displaying the minutes of the meeting.

The chairman of the Organising Committee therefore reassured Ugwuanyi that “the entire people of Enugu West Senatorial District are with you”, stressing: “Wherever you go, we go with you”.

In their goodwill messages, other speakers at the unity rally, including a former House of Representatives member, Hon. Ogbuefi Ora Ozomgbachi; former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo; former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Fidelia Njeze; Chief Anayo Onwuegbu, among others, endorsed the pronouncement made by Ndu, reiterating that it is the turn of Enugu East senatorial district to produce Ugwuanyi’s successor in 2023.

