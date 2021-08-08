Diamond Jubilee: Corporate Players, Businessmen and Politicians Celebrate Emefiele at 60

One must begin to wonder whether those born in August had silver spoons in their mouths with stars hung over their cradle for a rattle. Some of the most distinguished Nigerians just happen to have August as their birth month. Among these individuals is one that stands in a class of his own, literally, most of the time. The only Governor in Nigeria appointed by the President, rather than the people, the esteemed Godwin Emefiele. He clocked 60 years on August 4, 2021, and big-name folks have much to say about him.

President Muhammadu Buhari was one of the first to celebrate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Buhari celebrated Emefiele’s fierce patriotism, unyielding spirit and peerless contributions to see Nigeria rise above her peers in the coming years. Considering that Emefiele was appointed to the CBN apex seat by Buhari’s rival, former President Goodluck Ebere Jonathan, the compliment is obviously not empty praise. Those who know a bit about Emefiele’s career profile would certainly think so.

Emefiele is a native of Delta State but was born in Lagos where he started and completed his primary and secondary school education. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, saw Emefiele earn both a B.Sc in Finance in 1984 and an MBA in the same Finance two years later. A man who has been at both sides of the classroom (as student and lecturer), it was through this discipline that he eventually climbed into the ranks of the movers and shakers of Nigeria’s economy.

Appointed by President Jonathan in 2014 to the CBN governorship position, Emefiele has done much that is worthy of note. One might even argue that Emefiele’s handling of the Nigerian currency only proves that excellence is an exclusive advantage that only a few possess. Consequently, it is not surprising the number of folks that took their time to wish him a long life, health and prosperity.

Godwin Emefiele is a legend, simple and short. Even at 60.

