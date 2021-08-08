Dapo Abiodun Loses Father

“Death be not proud, though some have called you mighty and dreadful, for, you are not so, because those you think you overthrow do not really die.” These lines from English poet, John Donne, remind us of the inevitability of death, but also the knowledge that comes from knowing that it is not the end. A few days ago, aware of these facts, Dr Emmanuel Abiodun, the father of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, passed away. If there is any consolation, as many have expressed to the governor, it is that Baba will rise again.

The loss has reminded folks that human life is a blink of the eye in the grand scheme of things, so an understanding of life’s mysteries is necessary within the duration of that blink.

The elder Abiodun passed away at the age of 89, more a retired character than a decrepit old man as some would expect. A man from whom the dynamic governor inherited much, including those rectangular spectacles that give him a scholastic appearance, Abiodun was a happy, fulfilled man, a devout Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and mentor to many.

According to reports, he passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 2, 2021, in the United Kingdom. Even at the moment of death, he was endeared to his wife, Victoria, and the many descendants that are the pride of his royal lineage in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

While tears will be shed, Abiodun was neither a weakling nor a coward, and would likely prefer that people everywhere live their best lives while they still can; as he did, in the service of his Lord and country.

